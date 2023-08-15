Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Climate change

Parliamentary committee to review managed retreat

Parliamentary committee to review managed retreat
Cyclone Gabrielle put the heat on policymakers to act. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 15 Aug 2023
Climate change minister James Shaw has asked parliament’s environment select committee to launch an inquiry into community-led retreat and adaptation funding and wants to form a cross-party consensus with a special committee in the next term. The committee, chaired by former conservation minister and Green MP Eugenie Sage, will form its own terms of reference to hear from a broad range of views on developing an enduring response to climate change. Shaw suggested those terms include reviewing the current approach, lessons from re...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 15, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Retail

Pattrick Smellie: Can a regulator really monitor a GST cut?

The threat of regulation is already changing supermarket behaviour.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Can a regulator really monitor a GST cut?
Economy

Kiwi dollar may be under pressure for some time

It's at a new year low compared to the US dollar.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Kiwi dollar may be under pressure for some time

More Climate change

Tasmania, and how megaprojects can setback dreams
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Tasmania, and how megaprojects can setback dreams

Few things are more demoralising for society than not being able to power itself.

Dileepa Fonseka 14 Aug 2023
Govt energy policy papers point to difficult issues
Policy

Govt energy policy papers point to difficult issues

Six energy policy consultation papers released.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Aug 2023
Hipkins adds to climate confusion with $2b BlackRock fund
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins adds to climate confusion with $2b BlackRock fund

There is some bafflement over what the govt's climate policy is.

Dileepa Fonseka 09 Aug 2023
Going against the flow, a tender seeks to buy forestry NZUs
Climate change

Going against the flow, a tender seeks to buy forestry NZUs

An unknown buyer is on the hunt for much-shunned NZU forestry units.

Ian Llewellyn 08 Aug 2023