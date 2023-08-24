Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Climate change

Six big issues for business and climate change

Six big issues for business and climate change
A fire fanned by a cyclone's high winds devastated drought-hit Lahaina in Maui. (Image: Getty)
Gary Taylor
Gary Taylor
Thu, 24 Aug 2023
We've come a long way since the first Climate Change and Business Conference in 2004. Back then the conference was small, and the content dominated by arguments about the veracity of the science. That science is now undisputed and the proposition that we are facing an “existential threat” has shifted from hyperbole to harsh reality. At next month’s conference, the Viaduct Events Centre in Auckland will be full of business professionals whose job it is to address climate change. These people are engaged, motivated...
Analysts consider Ebos’ result a solid one
Markets

Analysts consider Ebos’ result a solid one

Analysts don't seem phased by the future loss of Ebos' Chemist Warehouse contract.

Ella Somers 3:58pm
Cars

Ferrari owners converge to play with $700k supercar

Select group of Australia's richest fly to Queenstown to play with $700k SUV.

Brent Melville 1:50pm
Ferrari owners converge to play with $700k supercar
Media

Sky TV bullish on advertising, reports $51m profit

Commercial revenue has returned to pre-covid levels.

Daniel Dunkley 12:10pm
Sky TV bullish on advertising, reports $51m profit

More Climate change

Cabinet makes initial steps to regulate carbon markets
Policy

Cabinet makes initial steps to regulate carbon markets

Financial Markets Authority to regulate carbon trading.

Ian Llewellyn 23 Aug 2023
Government unveils primary sector emission reduction plan
Primary Sector

Government unveils primary sector emission reduction plan

Pricing will start in the later part of 2025.

Riley Kennedy 18 Aug 2023
The trouble with targets: how to plan for net-zero emissions
Opinion

Daniel Street: The trouble with targets: how to plan for net-zero emissions

Firms are under pressure to balance ambition and risk with emissions reduction targets.

Daniel Street 18 Aug 2023
Managed retreat compensation packages recommended
Infrastructure

Managed retreat compensation packages recommended

Hardship, not wealth preservation, should be the basis for climate retreat compensation.

Greg Hurrell 15 Aug 2023