Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Climate change

The new government's ETS conundrum

The new government's ETS conundrum
The need to raise cash will put a new focus on ETS settings for finance minister apparent Nicola Willis. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 17 Nov 2023
There is a good chance that the last carbon auction this year will fail, just like the last three.At first blush, that may seem a bad thing.It is certainly a product of abrupt and unexpected changes the Labour government made last year that undermined confidence in the emissions trading scheme (ETS) and collapsed the price for New Zealand Units (NZUs) before a reset this year drove a partial recovery.NZUs are the equivalent of one tonne of carbon, with polluters having to hand over NZUs to settle their emissions.However, while carbon auction fa...
Alliance will 'absolutely' get back to profitability this year, chair says
Finance

Alliance will 'absolutely' get back to profitability this year, chair says

It comes after it reported a $70m loss in the past 12 months.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Technology

TIN200 survey finds NZ tech sector booming

Sector revenue increased by $17.1 billion.

Staff reporters 5:00am
TIN200 survey finds NZ tech sector booming
Policy

Screen rebate not a handout to Hollywood elites: Cameron

The screen production sector largely likes where the rebate has landed.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Screen rebate not a handout to Hollywood elites: Cameron

More Climate change

Truckies seek govt support for Northland road closure
Transport

Truckies seek govt support for Northland road closure

Extensive repairs may make the closure of the lifeline link inevitable.

Pattrick Smellie 16 Nov 2023
Fonterra targets 30% reduction in on-farm emissions by 2030
Primary Sector

Fonterra targets 30% reduction in on-farm emissions by 2030

The co-op is holding its AGM today.

Riley Kennedy 09 Nov 2023
Climate change a major threat to NZ's economic stability – RBNZ's Orr
Finance

Climate change a major threat to NZ's economic stability – RBNZ's Orr

The central bank's role is to supervise the financial system's transition.

Greg Hurrell 03 Nov 2023
$14b of Christchurch properties at risk from sea level rise
Policy

$14b of Christchurch properties at risk from sea level rise

The council says it can't afford to buy out properties for managed retreat.

Oliver Lewis 31 Oct 2023