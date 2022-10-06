See full details
We can't simply plant away our methane problem – Upton

Thu, 06 Oct 2022

We can't simply plant away our methane problem – Upton
Simon Upton has been crunching numbers on methane warming and forestry offsets. (Image: PCE)
Planting trees to offset greenhouse gas emissions from livestock is not viable because vast swathes of land would have to be used for an unprecedented expansion of plantation forests, said parliamentary commissioner for the environment Simon Upton.The title of a research note published today is also a critical question: “How much forestry would be needed to offset warming from agricultural methane?”The short answer is – lots and lots.The research note calculated that to offset just 30% of the warming impact of methane with no...

