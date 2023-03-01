Build back better – insurers call on government to seize the day

A resident wades through the landslide on Domain Crescent in Muriwai following Cyclone Gabrielle – the same street in which two people also died in a 1965 landslide. (Image: Getty)

“What we have done in the past is things have happened and we've ended up rebuilding in exactly the same spot, to the same specifications, with the absolute certainty of outcome that one day everything will happen the same again.” BusinessDesk is talking to Tim Grafton, who has been chief executive of the Insurance Council of New Zealand since just after the Christchurch earthquake.He's not only seen the aftermath of that disaster but also dozens of others over the decades, and he hopes this time people will get the wak...