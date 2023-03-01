Government puts $9m towards grad students to research agri emissions

(Image: Unsplash)

The government will spend more than $9 million to bring post-graduate students into research to reduce agricultural emissions, it announced today.The funding will support up to 15 PhD students and 12 post-doctoral students over six years as part of a national agricultural greenhouse gas capability plan.The government also announced up to $350,000 to build on a current research programme into methane vaccines, which trigger antibodies to suppress methane in animals. It would also fund an additional $200,000 into research into the effect the...