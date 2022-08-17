See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Cryptocurrency

Phat Loot's $800k crypto bust ends in company hibernation

Riley Kennedy
Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Phat Loot's $800k crypto bust ends in company hibernation
Untamed Isles raised $840,000 from more than 3,000 backers on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. (Image: Untamed Isles)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 17 Aug 2022
RELATED
A game development company has had to halt its operations after it blew its 3,000 backers' donations of more than $800,000 on crypto investments.Tauranga-based gaming studio Phat Loot Studios spent the last two years developing the multiplayer turn-based, open-world adventure game, Untamed Isles.The game's premise was meant to offer the player an experience of being in a “living world for monster hunters and monster tamers”. However, with less than two months before its intended release in October, lead developer and co...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Opinion
How slow population growth will affect the housing market
Cameron Bagrie | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

A barely growing population is taking the heat out of the housing shortage. We're losing non-residents but if a rush of citizens joins them heading out the door, watch out.

Infrastructure
Fletcher beats guidance with $756m operating profit
Jenny Ruth | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Earnings before interest and tax before significant items for the year ended June came in at $756 million compared with the company’s $750m guidance.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Don't mind the brisk breeze, spring is around the corner. Sit back and enjoy our daily quiz.

Sponsored
Huge demand for warehouses drives industrial property investment

FortHill industrial property fund set to reach half billion dollar milestone

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.