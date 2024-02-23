Menu
$1m cashflow hit on Bachcare from looming app tax

The app tax that platforms such as Bachcare will have to implement from April 1 is complex and there will be confusion, a Deloitte tax partner says. (Image: Bachcare)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 23 Feb 2024
Holiday-home management firm Bachcare says the new so-called app tax will have a $1 million impact on its cashflow. From April 1, goods and services tax (GST) of 15% will be applied to digital marketplaces and platforms such as Airbnb, Uber and food delivery services. They will need to charge the tax, even if the actual driver or accommodation owner providing the service is not GST registered and makes less than $60,000 a year. The National party campaigned on axing the app tax and its u-turn after the October election caught man...
NZ has $287b of infrastructure to maintain but doesn't
Infrastructure

Only $4 out of every $10 invested should be spent on new builds, says report.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Technology

NZ leaving billions on the table with lack of tech adoption

 A new report highlights how this country can catch up, increasing GDP by 2.08% a year.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Policy

Minister expects tough talks on agriculture at WTO forum

Trade minister Todd McClay will be chairing talks on balancing trade and food security.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
