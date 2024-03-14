Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

1Q inflation looking hotter than the RBNZ expects

1Q inflation looking hotter than the RBNZ expects
The Reserve Bank expects the CPI to lift 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, but Westpac and BNZ expect twice that. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 14 Mar 2024
Economists see upside risks to the central bank’s first quarter inflation forecasts but say recent data won’t ruffle too many of its feathers.The Reserve Bank is expecting the consumers price index (CPI) to lift 0.4% quarter-on-quarter and for annual inflation to be 3.8%.The bank is mandated with keeping annual inflation between 1% and 3%. It was 4.7% in December. At its latest monetary policy review in February, the central bank kept the official cash rate on hold at 5.5% but reiterated any planned interest rate cuts wouldn&rs...
Builtsmart boosts capacity with new Feilding factory
Infrastructure

Builtsmart boosts capacity with new Feilding factory

The family-owned building company specialises in offsite manufacturing.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: The value of AI built by Kiwis, for Kiwis

Building sovereign AI infrastructure for NZ may not be that difficult or expensive.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: The value of AI built by Kiwis, for Kiwis
Markets

Rocklabs opens new digs

The new facility aims to bolster the company’s production, as well as its reputation.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Rocklabs opens new digs

More Economy

Bank margins improve in 2023
Finance

Bank margins improve in 2023

NZ banks continued to be highly profitable against global metrics.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Mar 2024
Card spending down as OCR and inflation bite
Economy

Card spending down as OCR and inflation bite

Core retail spending fell a seasonally adjusted 1.4% in February. 

Staff reporters 12 Mar 2024
Fitch sounds alarm on possible China slowdown impact
Economy

Fitch sounds alarm on possible China slowdown impact

China’s economic outlook continues to face significant risks.

Rebecca Howard 11 Mar 2024
Willis walks back on promise to return books to surplus
Economy

Willis walks back on promise to return books to surplus

Balancing books not easy.

Staff reporters 05 Mar 2024