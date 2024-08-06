Menu
A dovish RBA will give the NZ dollar a leg up against the Aussie

The kiwi could gain. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 06 Aug 2024
The New Zealand dollar gained around 2% against the Aussie last week and could climb higher if the Reserve Bank of Australia turns dovish in today’s cash rate review. The kiwi struggled last month when it looked like the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) would cut rates as early as August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was thought to have at least one more rate hike up its sleeve.That picture, however, has changed.  The NZ dollar was trading at 91.58 Australian cents late Monday, clawing back some recent losses after Aussie...
Economy sponsored by
Worldline is NZ’s most experienced paytech, revolutionising how kiwis pay instore, online and with mobile payment solutions.
