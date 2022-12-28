A strange year in data: five defining charts

When the masks came off, the rate of covid went up. (Image: Getty)

The year 2022 was one of change for New Zealand. It was the year we accepted that covid could not be kept outside our borders any longer.Omicron proved too infectious and by December more than two million cases had been recorded and more than 2,000 deaths. At the start of the year, most of us had not had any contact with covid-19, by the end of it most of us had probably had it.Bear in mind that reported covid cases are thought to be well below actual levels of infection.We might have moved on from the virus, but the virus is still ve...