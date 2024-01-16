Menu
Act's Simon Court pushes for easier access to overseas carbon credits

Offshore mitigation is allowed if targets are unlikely to be met domestically. (Image: Duncan Brown)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 16 Jan 2024
A private member’s bill from Act MP Simon Court aims to open the door for businesses to buy overseas carbon offsets, which he said would be a fairer way for businesses to meet climate obligations.Critics say it would weaken the emissions trading scheme (ETS) and that the Climate Change Response Act already allowed the government to approve overseas offsets.Court, Act's climate change spokesperson, hoped other parties would support the Climate Change Response (Offshore Mitigation) Amendment Bill if it was drawn from the parliamentary b...
