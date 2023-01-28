Menu
Air NZ says international departures may still be delayed

Auckland Airport was flooded on Friday night. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Sat, 28 Jan 2023
Air New Zealand is warning that it might not be able to fly its scheduled international departures tonight after Auckland Airport was shut down due to massive flooding.The airline’s domestic flights in and out of Auckland resumed from midday today.The international terminal is slated to open for departing flights at 5pm and Auckland Airport has said there will be no international arrivals until 4:30 am Sunday.A seven-day statement of emergency was declared late on Friday after torrential rain. “Infrastructure and emergency services...
Banks quick to offer flood relief packages

Banks quickly sprang into action to offer relief to customers hit hard by damage from the floodwaters.

Ella Somers 11:15am
On the Money: Chippy meets the business world, Brad Olsen, David Attenborough and more

OTM this week: Chris Hipkins, Brad Olsen, SkyCity’s David Attenborough, and more.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Guy Beatson: Directors are already ahead of the curve on ESG

It's difficult to see much risk to directors from explicitly stating they may consider ESG concerns.

Guy Beatson 5:00am

ANZ: Marginally less gloomy start to the year for businesses

ANZ says business confidence has edged up – for now.

Ella Somers 27 Jan 2023
Govt collected more tax but paid more interest

The government's net debt at Nov 30 was 19.2% of GDP.

Staff reporters 26 Jan 2023
Economists: inflation peaking, slow down in OCR hikes expected

The annual inflation rate came in at 7.2%.

Riley Kennedy 26 Jan 2023
Inflation remains stable at 7.2%

The December quarter has seen large increases in housing, food and transport costs.

Riley Kennedy 25 Jan 2023