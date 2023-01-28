Air NZ says international departures may still be delayed

Auckland Airport was flooded on Friday night. (Image: NZME)

Air New Zealand is warning that it might not be able to fly its scheduled international departures tonight after Auckland Airport was shut down due to massive flooding.The airline’s domestic flights in and out of Auckland resumed from midday today.The international terminal is slated to open for departing flights at 5pm and Auckland Airport has said there will be no international arrivals until 4:30 am Sunday.A seven-day statement of emergency was declared late on Friday after torrential rain. “Infrastructure and emergency services...