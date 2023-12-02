Menu
Air NZ's A-list influencer play

LtR: Seema Hingorani, Matt McCooe and Indra Nooyi share thoughts with NZ business leaders. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Sat, 02 Dec 2023
While Christopher Luxon was in Wellington on Wednesday reheating the new government’s 49 priorities for its first 100 action-packed days, an A-list group of New Zealand chief executives was in Auckland being challenged about “what’s the plan?”The brainchild of Air NZ CEO Greg Foran, the “Accelerate New Zealand” event had been in executives’ diaries for at least six months, ensuring an extraordinary turnout of the senior leadership of the country’s powerhouse firms.Foran put this group, all highly...
