Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter, breaching RBNZ's target band

Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter, breaching RBNZ's target band
It follows a 3% increase in the 12 months to the Sept quarter. (image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 23 Jan 2026
Annual inflation was 3.1% in the 12 months to the December quarter, Stats New Zealand says.The increase follows a 3% increase in the 12 months to the September quarter. It is the highest annual rate since the June 2024 quarter, when it was 3.3%. Economists had expected annual inflation to be 2.9% to 3.1%.The Reserve Bank of NZ's (RBNZ) latest forecast was for 0.2% quarter-on-quarter and 2.7% year-on-year. The RBNZ is mandated to keep annual inflation between 1% and 3%. The Consumers Price Index (CPI) rose 0.6% in the December...
Economy sponsored by
Worldline is NZ’s most experienced paytech, revolutionising how kiwis pay instore, online and with mobile payment solutions.
Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter
Primary Sector

Mainland Group sale expected to settle in the first quarter

The Fonterra deal had been tipped to go through in the first half of this year.

Riley Kennedy 12:25pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 23

Want to show your boss how clever you are?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 23
Opinion

Stock & Trade: Fletcher's decades of costly missteps

Can Fletcher finally break its billion-dollar cycle of blunders and write-downs?

Stock & Trade 5:00am
Fletcher's decades of costly missteps

More Economy

Job ad volumes eased in December
Economy

Job ad volumes eased in December

Job ad volumes eased slightly in December after rising steadily for the prior six months.Job ad volumes were down 0.3% month-on-month but are up 6.7% year-on year, according to the latest Seek NZ Employment Report for December.“This first decline in ad volumes in over a year was...

Rebecca Howard 22 Jan 2026
Services grow for first time in two years.
Economy

Services grow for first time in two years.

The services sector has experienced an expansion for the first time since February 2024, according to the latest BNZ–BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index.The Performance of Services Index (PSI) for December was 51.5 (a PSI reading above 50.0 indicates that the service sector...

Staff reporters 20 Jan 2026
Willis to Breman: a 3am call would’ve been ‘totally fine’
Economy

Willis to Breman: a 3am call would’ve been ‘totally fine’

Nicola Willis made the remarks immediately after the PM's State of the Nation address.

Dileepa Fonseka 19 Jan 2026
Banks see 2025 inflation at c.3.0%
Retail

Banks see 2025 inflation at c.3.0%

Core inflation at or moving back to 1-3% range.

Andy Macdonald 19 Jan 2026