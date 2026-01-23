Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter, breaching RBNZ's target band

It follows a 3% increase in the 12 months to the Sept quarter. (image: Getty)

Annual inflation was 3.1% in the 12 months to the December quarter, Stats New Zealand says.The increase follows a 3% increase in the 12 months to the September quarter. It is the highest annual rate since the June 2024 quarter, when it was 3.3%. Economists had expected annual inflation to be 2.9% to 3.1%.The Reserve Bank of NZ's (RBNZ) latest forecast was for 0.2% quarter-on-quarter and 2.7% year-on-year. The RBNZ is mandated to keep annual inflation between 1% and 3%. The Consumers Price Index (CPI) rose 0.6% in the December...