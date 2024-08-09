Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

ASB calls on RBNZ to make a Biles-esque gymnastic move

ASB calls on RBNZ to make a Biles-esque gymnastic move
ASB Bank is also calling for a rate cut next week. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 09 Aug 2024
Next week’s monetary policy review is becoming a nail-biter, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's latest survey of inflation expectations has upped the ante even further. Expectations for one-year-ahead annual inflation fell by 33 basis points from 2.73% to 2.4% quarter-on-quarter.  Two-year-ahead inflation expectations fell from 2.33% to 2.03%. Five-year-ahead and 10-year-ahead inflation expectations decreased to 2.07% and 2.03%, respectively.ASB Bank adds its voiceASB Bank joined Kiwibank and BNZ Bank in calling for...
Economy sponsored by
Worldline is NZ’s most experienced paytech, revolutionising how kiwis pay instore, online and with mobile payment solutions.
Fonterra: 'significant cost' from high energy prices
Infrastructure

Fonterra: 'significant cost' from high energy prices

The co-op says the energy crunch is affecting the competitiveness of NZ exports.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Primary Sector

Export opportunities stifled by ‘absurd’ labelling rules

Adding six simple words to a proposed law change could fix the problem.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Export opportunities stifled by ‘absurd’ labelling rules
Law & Regulation

Time to sort out NZ's freshwater modelling chaos: Simon Upton

A stocktake found 75 different freshwater models in use around NZ.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Time to sort out NZ's freshwater modelling chaos: Simon Upton

More Economy

75 jobs to be cut at BX Foods
Primary Sector

75 jobs to be cut at BX Foods

Total down from original plan to reduce staff numbers, which was announced last month.

Riley Kennedy 08 Aug 2024
NZ dollar jumps as markets pare back August cut expectations
Economy

NZ dollar jumps as markets pare back August cut expectations

Markets are now pricing a 55% chance of a rate cut next week. 

Rebecca Howard 07 Aug 2024
Unemployment rose to 4.6% in the June quarter
Economy

Unemployment rose to 4.6% in the June quarter

The job market deteriorated in the June quarter, with unemployment rising to 4.6%.That’s up from the 4.3% rate in the March quarter and in line with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) forecast of 4.6%.Almost half the annual growth in unemployment and under-utilisation came...

Staff reporters 07 Aug 2024
NZD dips against Aussie after RBA holds the line
Economy

NZD dips against Aussie after RBA holds the line

The kiwi was trading at 91.11 Australian cents late Tuesday in Wellington. 

Rebecca Howard 06 Aug 2024