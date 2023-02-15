Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

ASB: China's reopening won't be 'silver bullet' for NZ economy

Staff reporters
Wed, 15 Feb 2023
ASB says China’s earlier-than-expected reopening appears to be a positive development for New Zealand’s economy but won't be a "silver bullet" with a recession still imminent.Early last month, China reopened its borders and dropped its zero covid policy after strict rules had dominated the country for much of the past three years.Its policy and border control had contributed to a slowing in the global economy, with its GDP slowing to just 3%, the lowest in decades, and ended unsuccessfully with the country seeing a hug...
Infrastructure

Steel & Tube first half operating profit eases 0.6%

Steel & Tube's sales volumes fell just 2.8% in the six months that ended December, compared with Vulcan Steel's 15% drop.

Jenny Ruth 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Crown Irrigation stumped up $2m to keep KDIC alive

The crown-owned entity provided the advance on top of its existing loan.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am

More Economy

Primary Sector

Primary sector getting walloped by Cyclone Gabrielle

Beef + Lamb expects Cyclone Gabrielle's impact to be bigger than 1988's Cyclone Bola.

Rebecca Howard and Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Economy

RBNZ will be cheered by easing in two-year inflation expectations

One-year inflation expectations were 5.11% versus 5.08% in the prior quarter, while two-year ahead expectations dropped to 3.30% this quarter from 3.62%.

Rebecca Howard 14 Feb 2023
Economy charts

Food-price inflation eases in January

The rate of change has slowed, but prices still increased by more than 10% annually.

Andy Fyers 14 Feb 2023
Trade

New Zealand tries to close the gap with India

NZ has been transactional in its approach to India, laser-focused on trade but unwilling to discuss issues of priority like the mobility of people across borders.

Dileepa Fonseka 14 Feb 2023