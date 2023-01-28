Auckland Airport delays international travel

Auckland Airport was flooded on Friday night. (Image: NZME)

Auckland Airport said no international flights can operate Saturday after assessing damage to the international terminal. The airline’s domestic flights in and out of Auckland resumed from midday today.There will now be no international departures until 5am Sunday and no international arrivals until 7am Sunday. It had previously said the earliest the international terminal would be open for departing flights was 5pm. "We know this is extremely frustrating but the safety of our passengers is our top priority," it...