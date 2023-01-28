Menu
Auckland Airport delays international travel

Auckland Airport delays international travel
Auckland Airport was flooded on Friday night. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Sat, 28 Jan 2023
Auckland Airport said no international flights can operate Saturday after assessing damage to the international terminal. The airline’s domestic flights in and out of Auckland resumed from midday today.There will now be no international departures until 5am Sunday and no international arrivals until 7am Sunday.  It had previously said the earliest the international terminal would be open for departing flights was 5pm. "We know this is extremely frustrating but the safety of our passengers is our top priority," it...
Deluge of insurance claims with more to come

AMI, State and NZI Insurance expected to have between 1,500 to 2,000 claims by 6pm Saturday. 

Rebecca Howard 28 Jan 2023
Auckland floods: $100k dedicated to mayoral relief fund

A state of emergency was put in place last night, giving emergency services sweeping powers.

Riley Kennedy 28 Jan 2023
CRL damage assessment to come

Crews working on the rail link pumped water from tunnels and stations during the Auckland rain event on Friday.

Oliver Lewis 28 Jan 2023

Rebecca Howard 28 Jan 2023
ANZ: Marginally less gloomy start to the year for businesses

ANZ says business confidence has edged up – for now.

Ella Somers 27 Jan 2023
Govt collected more tax but paid more interest

The government's net debt at Nov 30 was 19.2% of GDP.

Staff reporters 26 Jan 2023
Economists: inflation peaking, slow down in OCR hikes expected

The annual inflation rate came in at 7.2%.

Riley Kennedy 26 Jan 2023