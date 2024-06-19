Menu
Banking inquiry needs to look at appetite for risk, versus returns being made

Finance minister Nicola Willis has called for a banking inquiry. (Image: NZME)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Wed, 19 Jun 2024
An inquiry into banking has been launched, extending beyond the Primary Production Committee to the Finance and Expenditure Committee.“New Zealand deserves a banking sector that is as competitive as possible," said finance minister Nicola Willis. This is overdue and welcome. Effective credit intermediation is a critical part of lifting prosperity.  Yes, let’s look at the competitive landscape but don’t get fixated on that alone. Competition is one facility of productivity, which drives living standards.The OECD...
Whole milk powder prices fall 2.5%
Primary Sector

Whole milk powder prices fall 2.5%

Skim milk powder prices increased, however.

Riley Kennedy 8:20am
Opinion

David Chaplin: On the KiwiSaver reform bus: change is compulsory

Some KiwiSaver reforms are expected with a potential side-order of tax relief.

David Chaplin 5:00am
On the KiwiSaver reform bus: change is compulsory
Retail

Warehouse shares rise after cost cut signals

Competition from every direction will make it hard to bounce back, analysts say.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Warehouse shares rise after cost cut signals

