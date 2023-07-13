Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Being a central banker is a tough gig

Being a central banker is a tough gig
RBNZ governor Adrian Orr has the job cheering gloom. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 13 Jul 2023
It’s not easy to be a central banker, I reckon.Who wants to be the person who engineers a slowdown and lauds the fact that businesses are reporting slower demand for their goods and services and weak investment intentions “more generally"?On the plus side, the 5.5% official cash rate (OCR) is constraining inflation pressure “as anticipated and required”, according to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), who this week held rates steady.'Necessary evil'ASB Bank chief economist Nick Tuffley called it &l...
Gas reserves drop below 10 years of existing use for first time
Policy

Gas reserves drop below 10 years of existing use for first time

There's been a 17% decrease in proven and probable gas reserves.

Ian Llewellyn 1:00pm
Finance

Commercial lending margins continue to fatten

Only one-in-five lenders willing to lend against construction projects.

Brent Melville 12:30pm
Commercial lending margins continue to fatten
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 13, 2023

More Economy

Food inflation jumps 12.5%, highest in 36 years
Economy

Food inflation jumps 12.5%, highest in 36 years

Economists still peg headline inflation to dip below 6% next week.

Staff reporters 1:25pm
Total retail card spending ticks up 1% on month in June
Retail

Total retail card spending ticks up 1% on month in June

Stats New Zealand says seasonal-adjusted total retail card spending rose by 1.0% or $68 million on the month in June.Spending in the core retail industries – which strips out fuel and vehicles - was unchanged on the month.   The rebound was expected, said Westpac Bank senior econ...

Staff reporters 12:45pm
Robertson considered 'supernormal' tax on bank profits
Finance

Robertson considered 'supernormal' tax on bank profits

Treasury officials looked at options to tax 'supernormal' bank profits.

Dileepa Fonseka 12 Jul 2023
Reserve Bank keeps official cash rate at 5.5%
Economy

Reserve Bank keeps official cash rate at 5.5%

It's the first time the RBNZ hasn't lifted the key rate in almost two years.

Rebecca Howard 12 Jul 2023