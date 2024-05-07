Menu
Beyond the headlines: Jobs data points to a divided NZ

The greatest challenge of rising unemployment will be the pressure it puts on an already divided society and economy. (Image: Depositphotos)
Cameron Bagrie
Tue, 07 May 2024
There were some bad omens in the labour market statistics if we look beyond the headlines.The key focus of commentary on recent labour market figures centred on the unemployment rate rising, perhaps slightly more than expected, with further rises expected over 2024.Wage growth – one influence on inflation – moderated a tad, a consequence of capacity pressures easing in the labour market, but remains elevated and inconsistent with 2% inflation.That's all broadly in line with the Reserve Bank’s February forecast, and little...
'Out of control' foreign ministry IT project review set to be released
Politics

'Out of control' foreign ministry IT project review set to be released

The project has blown out from $13.5 million to $33m.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Economy

Willis pledges fiscal discipline with caveats

Budget allowances will be binding unless ...

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Finance

Paul McBeth: Banking on the price of stability

Competition has a cost that some might not be willing to pay.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Economy

Budget allowances will be binding unless ...

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Homeowners dealing with interest rate pressure: Westpac
Economy

Homeowners dealing with interest rate pressure: Westpac

The bank's home loan book grew 3% in the first half.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
OECD tells NZ to get its books in order
Economy

OECD tells NZ to get its books in order

The government needs to earn more and spend less. 

Jem Traylen 06 May 2024
BNZ ekes out gains in market share as 1H deposits and loans lift
Economy

BNZ ekes out gains in market share as 1H deposits and loans lift

The cost-to-income ratio was 36.2% versus 32.5% in the same period a year earlier.

Rebecca Howard 03 May 2024