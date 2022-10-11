Big-spending tourists help boost retail activity

See full details
Economists believe the reopening of New Zealand’s borders, bringing with it an influx of tourists, helped produce stronger-than-expected retail spending figures last month.Statistics NZ said this morning retail card spending rose 1.4%, or $88 million, last month, with spending on consumables continuing to rise.Spending rose across most retail industries in September, with the largest contribution coming from consumable items, such as groceries and liquor, increasing $20m or 0.8%.Total card spending reached $8.6 billion last month, up 32.9...

