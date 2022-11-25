Menu
Big-spending trend 'on borrowed time' – ANZ

It's into the deep freeze for new appliance spending, according to nearly one-third of households. (Image: Depositphotos)
Consumer confidence took another dip in the last ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index for November, with ANZ’s chief economist Sharon Zollner warning that unexpectedly strong levels of consumer spending are “likely to be on borrowed time”.The index fell to 80.7, its lowest since June. When the index is at 100, it represents neutral sentiment.“Sharp increases in the cost of living and interest rates (not to mention falling house prices) are clearly hurting confidence, but excellent job security and strong wage growth...
Retail

The Warehouse: where shareholders aren't getting a bargain

Shareholders wanted answers to some hard questions at the retailer's annual meeting in Auckland today.

Riley Kennedy 3:15pm
Tourism

Southern Lakes hits one million skiers for first time

Pent-up demand and a dump of snow helped Queenstown-Lakes get out of the doldrums.

Brent Melville 3:12pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Rugby’s Nations Cup – will the turkeys vote for Christmas?

In London, the world’s top national unions, including New Zealand Rugby, have just met for a gabfest about something that should be a no-brainer for the international game. &#39;The Nations Cup&#39; is an idea that has been around for a couple of years.   Basically, the concept i...

Trevor McKewen 2:00pm

Primary Sector

Fonterra's new structure in place by March

The Dairy Industry Restructuring (Fonterra Capital Restructuring) Amendment Bill was passed with the support of Labour, National and Act.

Riley Kennedy 8:50am
Economy

Pessimism reigns among company directors

Fears about the economy are balanced with optimism for their companies.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Economy Charts

Reserve Bank's evolving outlook

Five charts reveal just how much the economic outlook has worsened in 2022.

Andy Fyers 24 Nov 2022