Economy

Bishop's moves questioned as construction sector deals with recession

Chris Bishop gave a speech on housing to a property council on Thursday and will give another on RMA reform on Friday. (Image: Supplied)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 22 Mar 2024
On Thursday morning, housing minister Chris Bishop walked straight into a recession.  As he was making his way onstage for the Property Council residential development summit in Auckland, conference presenter Carly Flynn announced the country was officially in a recession. This came as Stats New Zealand released data stating that the gross domestic product contracted 0.1% in the December quarter, just a few minutes before Bishop walked onstage.  ConcernsBut even before the pronouncement was made, economist Shamubeel Eaqub was voi...
Build-to-rent 'doesn't work', but it needs to
Property

Institutions say it's a tough sector given regulatory and tax settings.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Infrastructure

Want steel? Tools? Office furniture? Try KiwiRail

KiwiRail is getting rid of gear meant for its cancelled Interislander replacement project.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Primary Sector

Is Miles Hurrell ready to jump off the Fonterra ship?

The CEO says there is still work to do.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
More Economy

Recession tilts the balance towards the RBNZ moving sooner
Economy

GDP contracted 0.1% in 4Q after falling 0.3% in 3Q. 

Rebecca Howard 21 Mar 2024
We're not out of the woods yet, says BusinessNZ
Economy

When China sneezes, NZ catches a cold.

Jem Traylen 21 Mar 2024
NZ officially in a recession in 4Q 2023
Economy

GDP contracted 0.1% in December quarter after a 0.3% contraction in 3Q.

Staff reporters 21 Mar 2024
Marsden Point – it's not coming back
Economy

The Marsden Point refinery is gone. Get over it.

Pattrick Smellie 21 Mar 2024