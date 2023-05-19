Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Budget 2023 will push the RBNZ to hike harder

Budget 2023 will push the RBNZ to hike harder
Budget creates upward pressure on interest rates. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 19 May 2023
Budget 2023 may mean higher interest rates, economists say.The budget adds inflation pressures in the short-term and supports the view the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might need to lift the official cash rate higher than 5.5%, said Westpac Bank senior economist Nathan Penny. Earlier this week, Westpac Bank forecast the official cash rate will have to go to 6.0%. The central bank will make its next monetary policy statement on Wednesday and is widely expected to lift rates by 25 basis points to 5.5%.  Most economists had ex...
Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says
Finance

Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says

It entered voluntary administration in early May. 

Riley Kennedy 3:05pm
Economy

Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal

A day after the budget, National are stuck defending their own statements.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:32pm
Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal
Economy

NZ continues to import more than it exports

China remains our largest trading partner. 

Rebecca Howard 1:30pm
NZ continues to import more than it exports

More Economy

Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal
Economy

Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal

A day after the budget, National are stuck defending their own statements.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:32pm
NZ continues to import more than it exports
Economy

NZ continues to import more than it exports

China remains our largest trading partner. 

Rebecca Howard 1:30pm
Signs of recession in latest IT hiring survey
Economy

Signs of recession in latest IT hiring survey

Firms are reversing hiring intentions for a key group in the IT sector.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Government pushes back expected surplus
Economy

Government pushes back expected surplus

Cyclone response and more persistent inflation push out the surplus forecast. 

Rebecca Howard 18 May 2023