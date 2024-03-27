Menu
Budget 2024: tax cuts a promise not to be broken
Nicola Willis is willing to juggle spending cuts with tax cuts. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 27 Mar 2024
Appeals to the government to add to its recent string of negative headlines by cancelling the National party’s pre-election commitment to tax cuts have cut no ice.The cacophony of economic rationalists and opposition activists condemning tax relief as fiscally irresponsible and potentially inflationary has been water off a duck’s back.The government has proven impervious to the dramatically weaker economic outlook in the budget policy statement (BPS) released today because breaking its promise on tax cuts is unthinkable.That is the...
