Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Business confidence jumps, keeps RBNZ on track to hike OCR in second half

Business confidence jumps, keeps RBNZ on track to hike OCR in second half
RBNZ Governor Anna Breman. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 13 Jan 2026
Business confidence hit a near 12-year high in the final quarter of the year, reinforcing expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's next move will be a rate hike, not a cut. “Activity is picking up, and hopes for the months ahead have continued to strengthen. Notably, demand for workers is responding quickly, and some pockets of skill shortages are already emerging,” Westpac Bank senior economist Michael Gordon said. A net 39% of firms expect better general economic conditions over the coming months on a...
Economy sponsored by
Worldline is NZ’s most experienced paytech, revolutionising how kiwis pay instore, online and with mobile payment solutions.
RBNZ appoints new committee members
Finance

RBNZ appoints new committee members

External appointments to the committee meet a mixed response.

Andy Macdonald 5:00pm
Markets

Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions

Light building product volumes look positive, heavy volumes weigh on second quarter.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:00pm
Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions
Law & Regulation

Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

Simon Watts appoints three new members to rebuild the Electricity Authority board.

Ian Llewellyn 12:47pm
Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

More Economy

Small businesses offered $15,000 for AI under $765,000 Govt pilot
Economy

Small businesses offered $15,000 for AI under $765,000 Govt pilot

Small businesses are being offered up to $15,000 to help them get to grips with AI.A pilot scheme is backed by $765,000 from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, drawn from its existing budget.The funds imply up to 51 recipients for the invitation-only scheme, whi...

Staff reporters 5:20pm
RBNZ appoints new committee members
Finance

RBNZ appoints new committee members

External appointments to the committee meet a mixed response.

Andy Macdonald 5:00pm
Business survey to give first steer on 2026
Economy

Business survey to give first steer on 2026

 The data is due at 10am. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
RBNZ data scotches Dosh claims of bank registration application
Economy Best of BusinessDesk

RBNZ data scotches Dosh claims of bank registration application

The regulator received no bank-registration applications in July 2024.

Andy Macdonald 09 Jan 2026