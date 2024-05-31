Menu
Business leaders weigh-in: does the Budget match NZ's real needs?

The government has fulfilled its promises with Budget 2024, business leaders say. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 31 May 2024
The government has done what it said it would do, but is its plan what New Zealand needs, and is it achievable? These are the questions business figures pondered after Thursday's Budget.Founders Advisory director Michael Stiassny, who also chairs insurer Tower, acknowledged the government’s achievement in delivering on its pledges but also questioned whether it was what the country needed at this time. “The Budget has met their promises, so that’s good, but has there been a cost for the long term? Has it been at a cos...
Scientist disappointed, not surprised, at Budget's shrinking science funds
Policy

Scientist disappointed, not surprised, at Budget's shrinking science funds

Science is losing $370m in operating costs and $534m in capital costs over five years.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Economy

Budget 2024 may ruffle the RBNZ's feathers

Economists say the Treasury is being too optimistic. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Property

Property Queen Nikki Connors settles freezing order dispute

She lost name suppression on the matter on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Economy

Economists say the Treasury is being too optimistic. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
What ‘responsible tax relief’ looks like
Economy

What ‘responsible tax relief’ looks like

'This relief is well overdue,' finance minister Nicola Willis said.

Gregor Thompson 30 May 2024
Budget 2024 delivers says Willis as fiscal position worsens
Economy

Budget 2024 delivers says Willis as fiscal position worsens

Treasury forecasts paint a grimmer picture. 

Rebecca Howard 30 May 2024
Economy

Budget 2024 delivers says finance minister Willis

The government expects a surplus in the year to June 30, 2028.

Rebecca Howard 30 May 2024