Economy

Business of Government: Christmas is cancelled, H2's new role, and more ...

Business of Government: Christmas is cancelled, H2's new role, and more ...
You might think a bit of Christmas cheer would be in order, but there are Scrooges about. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 04 Oct 2023
Christmas cancelled?With the writing on the wall for the current government, this year’s Christmas season is shaping up to be a glum affair for public servants.That’s not to impugn their political neutrality, but despite some claims from politicians, few will be relishing the 6.5% baseline cuts the National party has proposed.At around $600 million per year, that’s nearly twice the scale of the cuts the previous National government embarked on in 2011, which did see a drop in the total number of public servants employed &ndash...
National vows to single out inflation

The government introduced the RBNZ's dual mandate in 2018.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Interislander project faces 'funding shortfall'

The government has given KiwiRail options to ensure iReX can continue.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Aussie rugby mess shows NZR timed private equity run to perfection

Lightning strikes twice for Brent Impey.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Aussie rugby mess shows NZR timed private equity run to perfection

ASB's new risk appetite for export lending

Pairing budding exporters with experts is intended to help ASB be a bolder lender.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
National vows to single out inflation

The government introduced the RBNZ's dual mandate in 2018.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Business confidence improved but still downbeat, says NZIER survey
Economy

Business confidence improved but still downbeat, says NZIER survey

Demand is still soft, with 17% of businesses reporting reduced activity in their firms.

Staff reporters 03 Oct 2023
Another bounce in milk prices will spell some relief
Primary Sector

Another bounce in milk prices will spell some relief

The break-even forecast is pushing higher as costs rise.

Rebecca Howard 03 Oct 2023