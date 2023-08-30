Menu
Business of Government: Peter Hughes' legacy, cost recovery headaches, and more...

Jem Traylen
Wed, 30 Aug 2023
Battle lines being drawn over the size of the public serviceThis week, both major parties are drawing lines in the sand over the size of the public sector. On Monday, we heard from Labour, which laid down the challenge to other parties over what could be afforded from the diminishing tax take without cutting public services and benefits. Later this week, we're assured we will hear how National will pay for their tax cuts – which are estimated to cost $11 billion over four years.Both sides have contractors and consultants firmly i...
IMF blows in, saves the day
David Chaplin: IMF blows in, saves the day

Forward-looking IMF experts have conveniently ignored recent NZ history.

David Chaplin 5:00am
UK’s Labour faces backlash over pledge for no further tax rises

Labour wouldn't propose any tax increases beyond those already committed.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Meridian ready for smelter decision either way

Meridian says it's ready for closure or continuing operation.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Bigger govt spending cuts needed: economists
Bigger govt spending cuts needed: economists

The $4b in cuts so far is "small change", says Westpac's Nathan Penny.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Aug 2023
IMF report card: NZ could do better

The report implicitly criticises the government for being too free with cash handouts.

Pattrick Smellie 29 Aug 2023
Cameron Bagrie: There's an elephant in the China shop

The deeper challenge with China is the arm-wrestle with the US.

Cameron Bagrie 28 Aug 2023
Household demand looks to be cooling in line with RBNZ wishes

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s monetary policy tightening looks to be cooling household demand.The official cash rate is currently 5.5%, well off the 0.25% it was two years ago.Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of NZ held rates at 5.5% and said: “The current level of intere...

Staff reporters 23 Aug 2023