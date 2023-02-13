Menu
Business wants minimum wage explanation

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 13 Feb 2023
The business sector wants a better model for determining minimum wage increases after prime minister Chris Hipkins announced the biggest annual lift in decades. “There is no set methodology, so the decision is always a compromise between economic analysis and political perspective,” said Paul Mackay, manager of employment relations policy at Business New Zealand.“We have argued for a while that we need a predictive model that would allow business to plan at least a couple of years ahead. No joy to date.”Last week, H...
Infrastructure

Fletcher shares dive 5.9% after earnings downgrade

Fletcher Building is blaming bad weather in January and February for the downgrade.

Jenny Ruth 11:10am
Business

NZ Uber drivers initiate collective bargaining

Uber is facing collective bargaining for the first time since it entered NZ in 2014.

Staff reporters 9:50am
Listed Companies

Shocker half-year result for Contact Energy

Reduced gas storage capacity at a facility in Taranaki delivered a $120m hit.

Pattrick Smellie 9:36am

Economy

Manufacturing activity grows for first time in three months

Meanwhile, card spending rose 2.7% in January from a year earlier.

Staff reporters 10 Feb 2023
Economy

Auckland floods could result in a slightly shallower recession

ANZ's preliminary view – based on limited data – is that the economy will contract 1.1% having previously predicted 1.3%.

Rebecca Howard 09 Feb 2023
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Chipping away at Ardern's legacy

Chris Hipkins has made a smart political play, but what is left of Labour's agenda?

Dileepa Fonseka 09 Feb 2023
Economy

Global dairy prices bounce in latest auction

Whole milk powder – which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s milk price – was bought at an average US$3,329 a tonne.

Rebecca Howard 08 Feb 2023