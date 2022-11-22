Chatham farmers prepare for three months without livestock boat

No livestock will be shipped off Chatham and Pitt islands between early February and late April. (Image: NZME)

Riley Kennedy

A Chatham Island farmer says the island is well-prepared for when its only lifeline for getting stock to New Zealand's main islands is stood down for three months next year.Most of the stock off Chatham and Pitt islands are taken to the mainland on board the MV Southern Tiare to either Temuka Saleyards, near Timaru, or Stortford Lodge, in Hastings.However, the 35-year-old vessel, which also supplies the remote islands nearly 900 kilometres off the coast of the South Island with general freight such as food, water and fuel, will be out of se...