Economy

Chatham farmers prepare for three months without livestock boat

No livestock will be shipped off Chatham and Pitt islands between early February and late April. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 22 Nov 2022
A Chatham Island farmer says the island is well-prepared for when its only lifeline for getting stock to New Zealand's main islands is stood down for three months next year.Most of the stock off Chatham and Pitt islands are taken to the mainland on board the MV Southern Tiare to either Temuka Saleyards, near Timaru, or Stortford Lodge, in Hastings.However, the 35-year-old vessel, which also supplies the remote islands nearly 900 kilometres off the coast of the South Island with general freight such as food, water and fuel, will be out of se...
Tourism

Things are looking up for Skyline Enterprises

Skyline Enterprises confirms it will pay an interim dividend of 20 cents a share. 

Rebecca Howard 10:40am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Stonewood liquidator awaits official actions

The Registrar of Companies is still to decide whether to ban Jim Boult and Brent Mettrick from being directors.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am

Economy

Is a 75 basis point rate hike necessary?

Market pricing is on the fence, with 63 basis points priced in.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Finance

Real-time GDP and inflation indicators a gamechanger

Economic data is always published with a lag, making monetary policy difficult.

Jenny Ruth 21 Nov 2022
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Why the markets hate inflation

Put together lockdowns, labour shortages and supply issues, and it's a perfect storm for inflation.

Warren Couillault 19 Nov 2022
Economy

Banks ask for changes to Deposit Takers Bill

The bill introduces measures intended to protect bank customers.

Dan Brunskill 17 Nov 2022