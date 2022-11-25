Menu
Company directors most pessimistic on the economy in at least nine years

The Ukraine war carrying on into 2023 is just one of the factors that directors must take into account. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 25 Nov 2022
Company directors are more pessimistic about the New Zealand economy than ever, according to an Institute of Directors survey released today.Directors who responded said finding and retaining the right people were the most pressing issues facing both the country and their companies. They identified changing customer expectations, such as for greater transparency, as the most important future trend for their boards.However, the survey found digital engagement among boards was low.Almost 1,000 directors responded to the survey, which was carried...
Economy

Big-spending trend 'on borrowed time' – ANZ

Consumer confidence sagged again this month, even before the Reserve Bank "upped the freak-out factor" with its whopper interest rate rise.

Staff reporters 11:25am
Primary Sector

Danone NZ sees recovery in China, commissions boiler

Danone NZ commissioned its new biomass boiler, a move it says takes the equivalent of 10,000 cars off the road.

Rebecca Howard 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am

Primary Sector

Fonterra's new structure in place by March

The Dairy Industry Restructuring (Fonterra Capital Restructuring) Amendment Bill was passed with the support of Labour, National and Act.

Riley Kennedy 8:50am
Economy Charts

Reserve Bank's evolving outlook

Five charts reveal just how much the economic outlook has worsened in 2022.

Andy Fyers 24 Nov 2022
Markets market close

NZ market steady as companies reports weaker profits

The S&P/NZX 50 index decreased by 2.08 points or 0.02%.

Riley Kennedy 24 Nov 2022