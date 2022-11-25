Company directors most pessimistic on the economy in at least nine years

The Ukraine war carrying on into 2023 is just one of the factors that directors must take into account. (Image: Getty)

Company directors are more pessimistic about the New Zealand economy than ever, according to an Institute of Directors survey released today.Directors who responded said finding and retaining the right people were the most pressing issues facing both the country and their companies. They identified changing customer expectations, such as for greater transparency, as the most important future trend for their boards.However, the survey found digital engagement among boards was low.Almost 1,000 directors responded to the survey, which was carried...