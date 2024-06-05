Menu
Company insolvencies up 30% on last year

"Times are undoubtedly tough," says Centrix managing director Keith McLaughlin. (Image: Getty)
Gregor Thompson
Wed, 05 Jun 2024
New Zealand company insolvencies dropped to 203 in April from the highest-recorded March figure of 276.However, they remain up 30% year-on-year.A Wednesday report from credit specialists Centrix detailed the extent of NZ's insolvencies, which comprise liquidations, receiverships and voluntary administrations.The four months to May 2024 had the highest number of insolvencies relative to previous years since the data set began in January 2019.In the month to May 30, insolvencies were 255, up 63% compared with May 2023.Managing director Keith...
