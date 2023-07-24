Menu
Crackdown on land covenants a waste of time, says 2degrees founder Tex Edwards

Duopoly buster and 2degrees founder Tex Edwards. (Image: NZME)
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
The Commerce Commission has studied competition in major industries – fuel, supermarkets and building supplies – three times, and three times covenants on land deals have been identified as a significant issue.In a case of ‘fool me thrice’, the government has accepted the commission’s advice to investigate the issue across all sectors, but the founder of Monopoly Watch, Tex Edwards, said it’s just a distracting sideshow.He told BusinessDesk the horse has already bolted on covenants and that spending...
