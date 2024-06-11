Menu
Economists downbeat on GDP, watch out for the FOMC

The US Federal Reserve's FOMC could keep the kiwi under pressure. (Image: Getty).
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 11 Jun 2024
Economists are starting to forecast another domestic economic contraction against a backdrop of weak data but the main focus this week is squarely on the US Federal Reserve.  Westpac Bank expects a 0.2% fall in New Zealand’s gross domestic product for the March quarter versus December. The Reserve Bank of NZ had forecast 0.2% growth. “The New Zealand economy is only just now moving into ‘cool’ territory, given how overheated it had become in previous years,” said senior economist Michael Gordon. Acco...
Receivers aim to have Cloudy Bay Clams sale done by end of month
Primary Sector

It went into receivership in April.

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, June 11

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Tesla's profit in NZ falls

Tesla reports lower revenue in NZ even before EV subsidies ended.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
More Economy

‘Strong summer’ of international visitors
Economy

‘Strong summer’ of international visitors

Visitor spending is back to 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Govt can make a difference in housing
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Govt can make a difference in housing

Waiting too long to 'smash urban limits' can have untold consequences.

Dileepa Fonseka 10 Jun 2024
On-farm inflation falls to 2.8%, says Beef + Lamb NZ
Primary Sector

On-farm inflation falls to 2.8%, says Beef + Lamb NZ

Industry group forecasts most farmers will not make a profit this year. 

Riley Kennedy 07 Jun 2024
BusinessNZ: More change needed to ease overseas investment
Economy

BusinessNZ: More change needed to ease overseas investment

Group says NZ needs to address the wider issue of our Overseas Investment Act. 

Rebecca Howard 06 Jun 2024