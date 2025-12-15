Menu
Economy evolving as expected: RBNZ Governor Anna Breman

RBNZ Governor Anna Breman. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 15 Dec 2025
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Anna Breman says the economic outlook has evolved broadly in line with the Monetary Policy Committee's expectations in late November. The third quarter gross domestic product data is due on Thursday. Economists expect the data to show the economy expanded 0.8% to 1%. The economy contracted 0.9% in the June quarter.On Nov 26, the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) forecast the economy likely expanded 0.4% in the September quarter.‘Evolved broadly’However, its real-time economic model is now s...
NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%
NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,408.14, up 1.23 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 6:10pm
Trade Me parent reports $113.3m loss

Titan Parent also finalised a 50% stake in Stuff Digital on July 1, 2025.

Jaime Lyth 3:55pm
Another offshore wind developer to leave NZ

JERA Nex bp is pulling out of NZ before new Govt installs a regime for offshore wind.

Thomas Manch 3:50pm
Half-year update looms
Cameron Bagrie: Half-year update looms

The Government needs another rabbit to pull out of its hat.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Banks plump for Q3 GDP growth of up to 1%

Earlier forecasts upgraded, bringing fresh focus on monetary policy.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
Mānuka Health hit by $24m write-down

Honey giant Mānuka Health takes $24m hit amid weak demand.

Jaime Lyth 5:00am
HSBC brings forward RBNZ, RBA rate hikes to late 2026

New Zealand’s OCR sits at 2.25%, while Australia’s cash rate is 3.60%.

John Anthony 12 Dec 2025