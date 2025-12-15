Economy evolving as expected: RBNZ Governor Anna Breman

RBNZ Governor Anna Breman. (Image: NZME)

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Anna Breman says the economic outlook has evolved broadly in line with the Monetary Policy Committee's expectations in late November. The third quarter gross domestic product data is due on Thursday. Economists expect the data to show the economy expanded 0.8% to 1%. The economy contracted 0.9% in the June quarter.On Nov 26, the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) forecast the economy likely expanded 0.4% in the September quarter.‘Evolved broadly’However, its real-time economic model is now s...