Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

EU foreign direct investment into NZ could spike 80% under FTA

EU foreign direct investment into NZ could spike 80% under FTA
Damien O'Connor addresses a media conference via video link last week, at the European Council building in Brussels on the EU-NZ free trade agreement. (Image: AP)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
The New Zealand-European Union free trade agreement could lift EU foreign direct investment in NZ by as much as 80%.The deal – inked in Brussels this weekend – will go “way beyond market access,” Nina Obermaier, the EU ambassador to NZ, told BusinessDesk.Foreign direct investment in NZ from the EU was $15.5 billion in 2021.Officials also don't downplay the importance of market access. A total of 91% of NZ’s current goods trade to the EU will enter duty-free immediately, rising to 97% after seven years...
Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022
Media

Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022

Its latest accounts reveal the extent of the financial strain facing the TV business.

Daniel Dunkley 12:39pm
Finance

Further insult for Karen's Diner creditors

Australian media reported on Monday that the parent owed more than $4 million.

Riley Kennedy 10:07am
Further insult for Karen's Diner creditors
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

More Economy

'Nothing to see here': RBNZ may pause rate hikes
Economy

'Nothing to see here': RBNZ may pause rate hikes

The consensus is for the benchmark OCR to stick at 5.5% for months.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
New Zealand's 'Falklands-plus' economy
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: New Zealand's 'Falklands-plus' economy

Must we be a primary exports-driven country closed to other types of growth? 

Dileepa Fonseka 10 Jul 2023
You could point the finger at the economy, but the real villain is inflation
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: You could point the finger at the economy, but the real villain is inflation

We're likely to see more firms cost-cutting, leading to more jobless.

Cameron Bagrie 07 Jul 2023
Government tax take $2.2 billion less than forecast
Economy

Government tax take $2.2 billion less than forecast

Tax revenues have fallen below the government's forecast in May.

Staff reporters 05 Jul 2023