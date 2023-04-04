EV sales burn bright, utes stall on govt intervention

(Image: Getty)

Sales of the BYD Atto 3 and Tesla Model Y shared 44% of the 4,590 electric battery vehicle (BEV) sales for the year to March, selling 995 and 991 units respectively.Those two models, alongside the MG ZS, which sold 577 units, and the Kia EV6, at 7% of the market, made up almost two-thirds of the market category.EV sales were the bright spark of an otherwise modest month for car sales, helping push passenger and SUV sales up 4% year-on-year, according to data from the Motor Industry Association (MIA).BEV sales, at a total of 2,656, also surpasse...