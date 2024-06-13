Menu
Fitch ratings agency casts doubt on New Zealand's future prosperity

Crunching the Budget numbers: Fitch says projections show wider deficits. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 13 Jun 2024
A Fitch ratings analyst says the agency is having second thoughts about New Zealand’s growth prospects because of slowing growth in China, potentially lower immigration flows and a “higher for longer” interest rate environment.Krisjanis Krustins, Fitch Ratings’ sovereigns director for Asia Pacific, said poorer growth prospects, and therefore a weaker tax take, was a big factor feeding into the agency’s assessment of the government’s fiscal position – which it earlier indicated looked weaker after the Bu...
Productivity drops for SMEs – Xero
Economy

Xero's report paints a particularly grim picture for the hospitality sector.

Kaya Selby 5:00am
Policy

Institute says disclosure regime was not providing robust information.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Primary Sector

The Chinese premier arrives in the country on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Economy

Xero's report paints a particularly grim picture for the hospitality sector.

Kaya Selby 5:00am
Finance

She wants the Finance and Expenditure and Primary Production Committees to join forces.

Rebecca Howard 12 Jun 2024
Economy

Stats NZ figures show 130,600 departures for the April 2024 year, up 34% from a year ago.

Staff reporters 12 Jun 2024
Economy

The main focus this week is squarely on the US Federal Reserve.  

Rebecca Howard 11 Jun 2024