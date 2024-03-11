Menu
Fitch sounds alarm on possible China slowdown impact

Their baseline assumes robust growth, but risks abound. (Image: Unsplash)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 11 Mar 2024
A severe economic growth shock would particularly hit economies in the Asia-Pacific and commodity exporters in China, Fitch Ratings’ analysts say. According to the analysts, there would also be "a significant dampening effect on international price pressures”.China’s economic outlook continues to face significant risks, particularly in connection with the sustained weakness in the property sector, the analysts said. “The severe downside stress scenario is designed to examine the risks global sovereigns wou...
Simon Bridges likely NZTA chair
Politics

Simon Bridges likely NZTA chair

Former National party leader is understood to be the preferred candidate for agency role.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Policy

Dileepa Fonseka: Councils' growth gripe

Councils face a conundrum of paying for growth or pausing progress.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Infrastructure

Funding roads of national significance

There's a big gap between leaked costings and funding set aside in a draft budget.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Willis walks back on promise to return books to surplus
Economy

Willis walks back on promise to return books to surplus

Balancing books not easy.

Staff reporters 05 Mar 2024
Push for more NZ-South America flights
Economy

Push for more NZ-South America flights

Air connection talks dominate as Latin America CAPE winds down. 

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Mar 2024
Recent data gives RBNZ more confidence
Economy

Recent data gives RBNZ more confidence

Recent data has given the central bank more confidence. 

Rebecca Howard 28 Feb 2024
RBNZ keeps OCR on hold, but less hawkish
Economy

RBNZ keeps OCR on hold, but less hawkish

The central bank kept rates on hold at 5.5%

Rebecca Howard 28 Feb 2024