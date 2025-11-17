Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Food prices lift 4.7% in 12 months to October

Food prices lift 4.7% in 12 months to October
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 17 Nov 2025
Food prices increased by 4.7% in the 12 months to October, although they fell for the second consecutive month, down 0.3% due to lower vegetable prices.Higher prices for the grocery food group were the largest contributor, up 4.9% on an annual basis, while meat, poultry and fish were also up 7.6% over the year and up 0.9% monthly.Fruit and vegetable prices increased by 5.4% annually but decreased by 4.4% on a month-by-month basis, the only category to record a decline, contributing to the overall monthly decrease.“Vegetable prices fell 10...
US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market
World

US Fed official backs further rate cut due to weak job market

Fed Governor argued that lowering rates further is a matter of "risk management.

AFP 4:10pm
Markets

Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue

CEO says result is strongest ever as shares soar more than 8% in early trading.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:15am
Serko swells in India, GetThere adds $8.8m revenue
Infrastructure

Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’

Shareholders have been clear no asset sales should be on the cheap.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:47am
Fletcher Residential worth $850m ‘on a good day’