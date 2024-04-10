Menu
Funding ‘crisis’ drives listed providers out of aged care

“We're staring down the barrel of a bit of an aged care crisis,” Aged Care Association's Liz Robinson says. (Photo: Alex Cairns)
Gregor Thompson
Wed, 10 Apr 2024
The property at 10 Dawick Street in the small Horowhenua town of Foxton Beach was, until it shut down in late 2022, the location of the only aged care facility in the area.Of Riverside Lodge’s 19 residents, general manager Mark Buckley told BusinessDesk, 16 of them moved 6km inland to the company’s only remaining facility, Lonsdale Total Care.The other three moved further afield.Buckley blames several factors – nursing costs, inflation, and others – for the closure, but all lead back to a common denominator: a lack of fu...
Green is good?
Opinion Satire

David Chaplin: Green is good?

Gordon Gekko might be back in Wall Street 3 with an ESG twist. 

David Chaplin 5:00am
Technology

Mobile broadband slower where fibre not an option

The latest Measuring Broadband report shows variations in rural 4G broadband speeds.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Mobile broadband slower where fibre not an option
Policy

Business of Government: Target gaming, lobbyists getting their way, and more ...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: Target gaming, lobbyists getting their way, and more ...

Opal packaging to cut jobs
Economy

Opal packaging to cut jobs

The company has 715 employees across eight sites in New Zealand.

Murray Jones 09 Apr 2024
RBNZ decision expected to be steady as she goes
Economy

RBNZ decision expected to be steady as she goes

BNZ says Wednesday's official cash rate call will be 'rinse and repeat'.

Rebecca Howard 08 Apr 2024
Mojo lost, NZ’s battle against gloom
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Mojo lost, NZ’s battle against gloom

This country seems to be setting a record for mentions of the word 'mojo'.

Dileepa Fonseka 08 Apr 2024
The macroeconomic factors reshaping retirement
Economy

The macroeconomic factors reshaping retirement

There are reasons Summerset is outperforming Ryman. Some are chance, others are not.

Gregor Thompson 05 Apr 2024