Global dairy prices bounce in latest auction

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 08 Feb 2023
Global dairy prices rebounded in the overnight auction, snapping three consecutive falls. The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index lifted 3.2%, boosted by a 3.8% gain in whole milk powder prices.Whole milk powder – which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s milk price – sold at an average US$3,329 (NZ$5,288) a tonne.“Significant price gains across each contract period highlights that buyers were chasing product across the board,” said NZX dairy insights manager Stuart Davison. The lift will add to the view t...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Somewhere over the benchmark, fees fly high

A Russell NZ analysis follows criticism of performance fee practices.

David Chaplin 5:02am
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Trainer wheels on for Hipkins in Canberra

There was just a hint of rookie in Chris Hipkins's first foray onto the international stage.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am

