Economy

Half-year update looms as key test of Government’s fiscal credentials
Finance Minister Nicola Willis. (Image: NZME)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Mon, 15 Dec 2025
The upcoming Half-Year Economic and Fiscal Update is shaping as a critical test of this Government’s fiscal credentials. Can the Government return to surplus by 2029, as forecast in the Budget?Whether it’s a year later or earlier is largely immaterial, numbers-wise. Except for the credibility around it. After moving the surplus goalposts from the operating balance excluding gains and losses (obegal) to obegalx (removing ACC losses as well), you would want to make sure the new target is met.Already, we have a pending clash of the Tit...
NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%
NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,408.14, up 1.23 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 6:10pm
Economy evolving as expected: RBNZ

“Growth is recovering”: RBNZ holds line. 

Rebecca Howard 4:10pm
Trade Me parent reports $113.3m loss

Titan Parent also finalised a 50% stake in Stuff Digital on July 1, 2025.

Jaime Lyth 3:55pm
Trade Me parent reports $113.3m loss

“Growth is recovering”: RBNZ holds line. 

Rebecca Howard 4:10pm
Banks plump for Q3 GDP growth of up to 1%
Banks plump for Q3 GDP growth of up to 1%

Earlier forecasts upgraded, bringing fresh focus on monetary policy.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
Mānuka Health hit by $24m write-down
Mānuka Health hit by $24m write-down

Honey giant Mānuka Health takes $24m hit amid weak demand.

Jaime Lyth 5:00am
HSBC brings forward RBNZ, RBA rate hikes to late 2026
HSBC brings forward RBNZ, RBA rate hikes to late 2026

New Zealand’s OCR sits at 2.25%, while Australia’s cash rate is 3.60%.

John Anthony 12 Dec 2025