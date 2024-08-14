Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Hard choices: rip or leave NZ economy band-aid

Hard choices: rip or leave NZ economy band-aid
New Zealand needs to make choices to keep its quality of living. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Wed, 14 Aug 2024
This whole electricity mess has me thinking lately: how much of a band-aid economy have we become? While a short-term solution will undoubtedly emerge, the current situation and absurd prices should reinforce two critical broader themes.The first is the importance of policy settings, the right economic incentives to deliver long-term solutions, and the need for structural reform across many areas. The second is the complimentary component to that, with government policy needing to step up as we move beyond the past 30-year era of mone...
Economy sponsored by
Worldline is NZ’s most experienced paytech, revolutionising how kiwis pay instore, online and with mobile payment solutions.
Court of Appeal opt-out finding 'huge' – banking class action lawyer
Finance

Court of Appeal opt-out finding 'huge' – banking class action lawyer

Court of Appeal clears a path for class actions.

Garth Bray 12:50pm
Infrastructure

'Dire' picture for civil contractors as work dries up

The main issue facing businesses is a shortage of work, survey says.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
'Dire' picture for civil contractors as work dries up
Markets

Market volatility is back

Investors are buckling up after an unusually calm period. 

The Wall Street Journal 12:00pm
Market volatility is back

More Economy

Rate decision odds are tight, NZD set for a wild ride
Economy

Rate decision odds are tight, NZD set for a wild ride

RBNZ decision could see the NZD react strongly either way.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Visitor visa fee hikes could jeopardise tourism recovery
Economy

Visitor visa fee hikes could jeopardise tourism recovery

The fee rises affect tourists, students and working people.

Staff reporters 13 Aug 2024
Direct-to-consumer model bears fruit for growers
Primary Sector

Direct-to-consumer model bears fruit for growers

Entrepreneurs are finding solutions to help growers reduce losses.

Gregor Thompson 13 Aug 2024
ASB calls on RBNZ to make a Biles-esque gymnastic move
Economy

ASB calls on RBNZ to make a Biles-esque gymnastic move

Next week's rate decision is a nail-biter.  

Rebecca Howard 09 Aug 2024