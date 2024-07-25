Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Holidays Act: no vacation for taxpayers

Holidays Act: no vacation for taxpayers
Prison officers got back pay, but the Holidays Act is hard for taxpayers to celebrate. (Image: Department of Corrections)
Nikitin Sallee
Nikitin Sallee
Thu, 25 Jul 2024
Let’s pay billions of dollars and get nothing new for it. That’s the outcome for taxpayers as the public sector resolves its Holidays Act problems. This is the second in a series of three articles.After at least eight years of trying, most government agencies have now complied with their Holidays Act obligations.But the worst isn’t over for New Zealand’s taxpayers.More than $2.5 billion has been accrued for Holidays Act “remediation” – back pay – that has yet to be paid out. That means the mo...
Economy sponsored by
Worldline is NZ’s most experienced paytech, revolutionising how kiwis pay instore, online and with mobile payment solutions.
Business of Tech: Was ComCom right to block the Serato deal?
Technology Free Podcast

Business of Tech: Was ComCom right to block the Serato deal?

 Plus, the Crowdstrike IT outage: what happened and what have we learned?

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 5:00am
Primary Sector

NZ raises its concerns with EU over deforestation regulation

The regulation is tipped to pose “quite significant burdens”.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ raises its concerns with EU over deforestation regulation
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Black Swan digital disasters are looming

We can learn much from the Crowdstrike outage about living with concentrated tech.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Black Swan digital disasters are looming

More Economy

Recession worries? Blame China's economic flu
Economy

Recession worries? Blame China's economic flu

Treasury's chief economic adviser says China's economic woes are being felt in NZ.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
NZ dollar at 11-week low on pending rate cuts, Biden's exit
Economy

NZ dollar at 11-week low on pending rate cuts, Biden's exit

The kiwi was trading below 60 US cents late Monday in Wellington. 

Rebecca Howard 23 Jul 2024
Devon parent reviews options amid sector shakeup
Finance

Devon parent reviews options amid sector shakeup

ISG has $6.5 billion under management.

Rebecca Howard 22 Jul 2024
Rabobank a tad more hawkish after inflation data
Economy

Rabobank a tad more hawkish after inflation data

Market pricing points to October as the most likely timing for a rate cut. 

Rebecca Howard 19 Jul 2024