Holidays Act: Our 21-year-old problem child

Holidays Act calculations are no day at the beach for payroll providers. (Image: Getty)
Nikitin Sallee
Wed, 17 Jul 2024
The Holidays Act has been problematic since it was passed in 2003. Successive governments have taken more than two decades to fail to fix it. This is the first of a three-part series.We all know what a "day" is. We all know what a "week" is. No problem.Then we meet the Holidays Act.That law attaches a bunch of adjectives to those simple concepts.How much does the firm owe an employee for a day off on a public holiday? That depends on the worker's "average daily pay", but only if you can'...
A hacking case boosted William Lewis’s career – now it haunts him
World

A hacking case boosted William Lewis’s career – now it haunts him

A past role at News Corp is casting a shadow for Jeff Bezos appointee. 

The Wall Street Journal 10:45am
Markets

Price changes possible for Auckland Airport following ComCom review

Auckland International Airport is set to consider price changes following ComCom findings.

Tom Raynel 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, July 17

Do you have the smarts to answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Weaker-than-expected inflation will clip the NZ dollar's wings
Economy

Weaker-than-expected inflation will clip the NZ dollar's wings

Two-year and 10-year swap rates are also falling.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Rate cut expectations hinge on domestic inflation falling
Economy

Rate cut expectations hinge on domestic inflation falling

Could rate cuts happen in August? 

Rebecca Howard 16 Jul 2024
Prospect of rate cuts unlikely to trigger immediate housing demand
Economy

Prospect of rate cuts unlikely to trigger immediate housing demand

House prices remained weak in June. 

Rebecca Howard 15 Jul 2024
Service sector weakness is accelerating
Economy

Service sector weakness is accelerating

The PSI for June was 40.2. This was down 2.4 points from May.

Rebecca Howard 15 Jul 2024