Economy

How the election result will affect your pocket

Petrol prices are contributing to an economic malaise that is showing no sign of abating any time soon. (Image: Getty)
Warren Couillault
Sat, 07 Oct 2023
I’ve just had a reminder from Pattrick Smellie that it’s a breach of the Electoral Act to run political coverage or commentary on polling day, Saturday, Oct 14, so I've brought forward next week’s column so as not to run foul of the law.  Always a good strategy …It's been one heck of a year, so far. Inflation came back in 2022 and doesn’t really look like easing in any material way. Despite some slowing in the rate of price increases, it’s still at 30 or 40-year highs.  Massive governm...
On the Money: JK calls it, KJ Apa milks it, Chloe plays it, and more
On the Money

Manifesto cowards, an Ardern goes for dairy glory, taxing times and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Investments Free

Money Answers: I left my problem gambler partner, now how do I look after my child?

A financial mentor could help you get all the help you're entitled to.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Business Advice

Why do employees keep ignoring workplace cybersecurity rules?

Companies need to tackle head-on the lies we tell ourselves.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
