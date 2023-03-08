Menu
How to close your workplace gender gap

We've come a long way from this Votes for Women march in 1908. (Image: Staff/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
Kristen Lunman and Natalie Ferguson
Wed, 08 Mar 2023
In 1908, around the world, women marched for labour rights and planted the seed for a global day of advocacy and celebration, which became International Women's Day.We’ve come some way since then, but gender equity momentum stalled during the covid-19 pandemic when women took on the bulk of childcare, schooling and chores while trying to fit in an entire workday from home. For businesses, this International Women’s Day is the perfect time to ensure you're on track to hit your gender equity targets. Research shows t...
Pushpay's bidder given more time for a new offer

The new deadline is next Monday.

Staff reporters 10:41am
Nat's Willis calls for select committee inquiry into retail banking

Willis wrote to the finance and expenditure select committee today. 

Riley Kennedy 10:20am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, March 08, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

Worldline data show spending picks up in February

Spending was still subdued in February. 

Staff reporters 06 Mar 2023
Residential construction slows in December

Non-residential work still grew in the period. 

Staff reporters 06 Mar 2023
Silver linings in otherwise damp earnings season

Our analysis of New Zealand companies reporting their earnings shows the only certainty is uncertainty.

Paul McBeth 06 Mar 2023
Mortgage arrears up as rates start to bite

The jump comes on the heels of the Reserve Bank's tenth-straight rate hike.

Brent Melville 01 Mar 2023